NBS TV journalist Canary Mugume is feeling glad to have said her marriage vows with his best friend Sasha Ferguson.

The elated Mugume who couldn’t hold his excitement after saying “I DO” swiftly took to his Twitter account and poured his heart out for his wife by describing her as one of the most beautiful women he has ever come across.

Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson took their wedding reception to Speke Resort Munyonyo in a beautifully decorated venue.

Just in: Married my Best Friend. Mr & Mrs Mugume. She’s so beautiful. Canary Mugume

After years of dating, the Mugumes were joined as husband and wife in holy matrimony officiated by Pastor Robert Kayanja at Rubaga Miracle Cathedral church.

