NBS TV presenter Douglas Lwanga left his marriage and decided to settle with his longtime friend Lindah Lisa ten years ago.

They since given birth to two handsome children together and their relationship is only growing stronger.

On the outside, however, they have faced an unfair share of criticism with Lindah Lisa always being targeted by critics.

The socialite and events organiser’s alleged “old age” and “bleached looks” have always been top of the insults that critics throw at her.

They also always claim that she stole Douglas Lwanga from his wife and she is the one forcing the relationship.

Men settle where they find love, respect, care and peace and ofcourse much more than just sex and being a fellow man in a relationship and this should be a lesson to many of you. Lindah Lisa

Through an Instagram post, Lindah Lisa came out strongly in retaliation against the critics whom she claimed have often misplaced their insults.

Lindah made it clear that Douglas is older than her and that they are both comfortable in their relationship having embraced their imperfections.

She also asked the critics to stop insulting her because nothing they say will stop them from loving each other.