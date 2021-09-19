NBS TV presenter Douglas Lwanga left his marriage and decided to settle with his longtime friend Lindah Lisa ten years ago.
They since given birth to two handsome children together and their relationship is only growing stronger.
On the outside, however, they have faced an unfair share of criticism with Lindah Lisa always being targeted by critics.
The socialite and events organiser’s alleged “old age” and “bleached looks” have always been top of the insults that critics throw at her.
They also always claim that she stole Douglas Lwanga from his wife and she is the one forcing the relationship.
Through an Instagram post, Lindah Lisa came out strongly in retaliation against the critics whom she claimed have often misplaced their insults.
Lindah made it clear that Douglas is older than her and that they are both comfortable in their relationship having embraced their imperfections.
She also asked the critics to stop insulting her because nothing they say will stop them from loving each other.
Here reading y’all prevaricators castigating me with misplaced insults of sijui, “ndi mukadde, namagoye, bleached” lolz, which ain’t meant to come this way btw, because we both know the truth and the rest is background noise!
FYI bambi, he’s older than me if you must know (and y’all can argue with your keyboards). Trust me when I say we both comfortable with and embraced our imperfections.
Inceptionally when y’all just got to know about us, y’all were yapping how I was so good for him, and that didn’t shake us. 10 years later, with two awesome handsome boys (8 & 3, soon making 4 respectively) mbu omukazi mukadde, sijui she bleaches lol. If mitima gyakulaba is a person, (it) is me! Nothing you say will break us.
Nio nio omwesibako, who told you? You can enforce yourself on someone who doesnt want you? Men settle where they find love, respect, care and peace and ofcourse much more than just sex and being a fellow man in a relationship and this should be a lesson to many of you.
Stop sour graping for us with your social media gangs to put others down and seem like we’re in wrong. Like they say, the wrong one will find you in peace and live you in pieces, but the right one will find you in pieces and lead you in peace. Honestly, I’m glad I snatched him like you keep yapping. As if he is the only one eyava mu bufumbo!
For the past 10 yrs of togetherness, with two awesome bright boyz. We thank God that non of your insults has shaken us! Now shoot some more and we shall use your insults to strengthen our relationship and continue living peacefully in love and minding our lives and businesses!
Enjoy your sunday!Lindah Lisa