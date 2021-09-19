As far as promises go, Nince Henry might never make any again after critics attacked him for dropping an audio after weeks of promising to release the visuals of his new song ‘Tobawako’.

The audio of the new song dubbed ‘Tobawako’ (translated as “Don’t Give Them”), was released on Friday on his YouTube channel.

Prior to that, however, Nince Henry had shared several teasers while counting down to the release of the visuals.

To the fans’ disappointment, however, the talented singer, songwriter, and producer only released the audio.

The fans and critics who flooded his social media platforms commanded him to “either release the video or we trash your ki song!”

Another fan almost screamed in writing, “TOTUMANYIIRA!!” among several other insults that were hurled at the singer.

Nince Henry asked his fans to remain patient as he works around the clock to drop the visuals which will be released soon.