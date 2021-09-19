Former NBS Television news anchor Solomon Serwanjja turned 35-years-old and his wife surprised him with a birthday party.

Solomon Serwanjja’s time at Next Media Services came to an end on 31st July, 2021 as he began a new challenge as Executive Director at the African Institute for Investigative Journalism.

Everything seems to be going well in his life and yesterday he added another year to his age, marking 35th year above earth.

His wife Vivian Serwanjja did the most as she invited close family members and friends to a surprise birthday party she organised for her hubby.

Solomon shared the good news through his social media pages where he shared several photos of how the event went.

Birthday party surprise for me. Thank you my queen Viv Serwanjja for the awesome birthday party. Solomon Serwanjja

Take a gaze at the photos below:

Belated happy birthday Solo!