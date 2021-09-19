2021, just like 2020, has not really been littered with new music in comparison to the years before. The few songs on the market, however, seem to be impressive.

According to Naira Ali, the new Ugandan music on the market today deserves all the praise and Ugandans need to update their playlists.

Through social media, the USA-based Ugandan Artist shared her list of the top sixteen Ugandan songs on her playlist.

The mainly consists of songs released in recent months.

She wrote, “This is way too much new good crafted music. If you haven’t updated your playlist with these particular songs osubwa. In no particular order this is my new playlist…”

Bukodyo – Naira Ali Yolo – Sheebah Magazine – Zex Bilangilangi Nteredde – Henry Katamba Slow Dancing – Azawi Thank God – Vinka Tobawako – Nince Henry Abundance – Chosen Becky Love Story – The Baninas Kommando – Dj Shiru Baby Yo – Ruth Ngendo Happy Gang – DJ Slick Stuart & Roja Deep In Love – OMEGA 256 Official Muzibe Wa Love – Kataleya and Kandle Oluvanyuma – Zulitums Mwana wabendi – Daddy Andre

What do you make of the list?