It is now official that come next month, popular media personality Anita Kyarimpa Fabiola will be gracing your TV sets with a new program.

The show which is coming soon will first premier on Saturday 2nd Octomber.

Fabiola broke the news of her new show on her social media pages where she thanked God for making her dream come true.

She also revealed that she has been working very hard for about two years to see her dream materialize.

Dreams truly come true. In just 12 days, I’ll be launching a project that’s close to my heart. I’ve worked so hard at this for 2 years and it feels amazing to finally see, feel and touch my dream. Made with love for all that love and support me. Count down with me. Anita Fabiola

As the countdown is on, we wish Anita Fabiola a blissful return.