Club Beat Coin – the new promotional campaign launched today by Club Pilsener has excited revellers due to the nature of discounts provided.

The official launch of the “Club Beat Coin” promo happened on Monday afternoon at the NBL Head Office at Port Bell, Luzira.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging NBL clients to participate in a fun and exciting promotion where they will buy a beer, check under the crown, and use the discount to purchase their next beer.

Coined from the a popular cryptocurrency called Bitcoin, Club Beat Coin can be used by the audience to redeem their beers from the sellers.

Pallaso performs at the promo campaign launch

Each Club Beat Coin is worth UGX 300. It is found under the crown of a Club Pilsener bottle and can be used to purchase beer at a cheaper price.

Speaking at the launch, David Valencia, the NBL Managing Director said, “Club is all about being an enabler for people to be the best version of themselves without any hindrances; NOT even during Covid/Lockdown.”

Themed “Your Coin, Your Cash”, it is a unique disruptive promo which steers away from the monotonous ‘scratch and win’ or ‘check under the crown’ approach.

How does one use Club Beat Coin?

Purchase a bottle of Club beer.

Check under the crown for a UGX300/= Beat Coin

Exchange your Club Beat Coin for a discount on your next Club beer.

NOTE: The more coins collected, the bigger the discount. Other prizes to be won include Club Pilsener merchandise like T-shirts, bags, and beanie bags.