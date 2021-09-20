Singer-cum-politician Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Chameleone says that the new car gifted to him has nothing to do with politics.

Leone Island singer Jose Chameleone was gifted a new Range Rover Autobiography 2020 model on Sunday.

Upon receiving the car handed over to him by Michael Nuwagira a.k.a Mr. Toyota, Chameleone went down on his knees.

He thanked Mr. Toyota and also revealed how he has never left NRM but only stepped aside for a while because of personal issues.

While speaking in an interview, Chameleone noted that he is grateful for the gift and it is a blessing because it comes from one of his friends.

He asked people not to make it about politics because he is a person favored by God and will always receive gifts without political motives.

The singer, however, also pointed out how the NUP did not treat him fairly and he struggled alone during his campaigns.

Ugandans tend to think that everything done has a motive. This is not true. God gave me favor. Whether I was given a car or not it has nothing to do with politics. The issue to do with my membership National Unity Platform I should say, I was not treated fairly in the party. I struggled in the campaign alone with no single support from the party. They sowed distrust. The car is a blessing, I embrace it and appreciate it. For me what matters is the bond we have with the person who has given me the car it has nothing to do with politics. Jose Chameleone

It should be remembered that prior to the 2021 Lord Mayor elections, Chameleone was heavily backed by the NUP and People Power supporters.

He, however, lost the election to incumbent Erias Lukwago.