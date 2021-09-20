Having learnt about how Jamie Culture had reportedly ran insane, Kabuye Sembogga denied being his father, something which shocked several people in the entertainment industry.

According to Jamie Culture’s landlady, the renown songwriter and singer no longer understands what life is about and nothing he says makes sense anymore.

While appearing on NBS TV, the landlady revealed that Jamie Culture’s rent arrears have piled up to a point where she cannot accommodate him anymore.

She revealed that she was also alerted by the singer’s neighbours about his unusual conduct and how he temporarily ran mad.

It is at that point that the landlady tried to contact Kabuye Sembogga who has always been believed to be Jamie Culture’s biological father.

To her surprise, however, upon calling Mr. Ssemboga and telling him what had happened to his supposed son, the legendary singer denied ever fathering Jamie Culture.