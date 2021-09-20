Singer Jose Chameleone denounce his allegiance to NUP and maintained that he is still an NRM supporter after being gifted a brand new car – Range Rover Autobiography 2020 model.

Last night, renown Ugandan music legend and former Lord Mayor candidate Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Chameleone received a brand new car, handed over by Mr. Toyota.

Mr. Toyota, real name Sedrack Nzaire Nowomugisha Kaguta, together with other friends witnessed the handover of the brand new Range Rover – UBJ 415D to the singer.

It took Chameleone by surprise and for a moment, he went down on bended knees to thank Mr. Toyota before being pulled back on his feet.

In his speech, Chameleone revealed that he never left NRM party fully. He noted that he just stepped aside shortly because he had his own grievances but he has always been a member of the NRM.

My greatest witness can be Mr. Toyota, my friend, I am still your family I am still NRM, I’m not anywhere…straight-up. I was prodigal for a situation, I had my issues but I am still NRM. Jose Chameleone

It should be noted that throughout the 2021 election campaigns, Chameleone was heavily backed by the People Power pressure group and National Unity Platform party led by Bobi Wine.

Watch the video below as he received his brand new ride: