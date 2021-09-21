Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has disclosed that he ditched the National Unity Platform (NUP) and switched back to NRM because he felt not loved the way he deserved.

Speaking in an interview on NBS TV, Chameleone explained that whenever he went to the NUP offices, he found it difficult to meet Bobi Wine.

Chameleone was, however, deeply hurt when Hon. Latif Ssebagala returned the Mayoral flag ticket and the party leadership declined to endorse him to run for the seat, only to later offer it to former Kampala Woman MP Hon. Naggayi Nabilah Sempala.

Read Also: It has nothing to do with politics – Jose Chameleone speaks about new car

He then asked the public whether they want him to love people who don’t love him adding that he cannot neglect people who truly love him.

First of all, meeting the National Unity Platform (NUP) principal, Bobi Wine at his office was always a tough task. Secondly, you all remember when former Kawempe North MP Hon. Latif Ssebagala returned the Mayoral flag, they ignored me and gave it to former Woman MP Naggayi Nabilah Sempala. Do you want me to love those who don’t love me? Or you want to send me to love Satan who doesn’t love me yet there is God who loves me? Jose Chameleone