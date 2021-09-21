Singer Grace Khan, born Grace Namuwulya, is thankful to Eddy Kenzo for helping her foot all her unpaid studio bills at Producer Artin’s studio, Xtra Nation.
The elated Grace Khan expressed her excitement following Eddy Kenzo’s generous act as she revealed how some critics undermine her talent.
Grace Khan said that sometimes she is not given chance to showcase her talent but she is now hopeful since there are established artists who believe in her craft.
She went ahead to wish Eddy Kenzo blessings in his endavours and urged him to continue giving a hand to upcoming artists.
Am the artist they’ve always underestimated, sometimes not given chance to enlight my talent but trust me some big artists believe in me & this time around, I’m taking this opportunity to thank my dear papa @eddykenzo for paying all my studios fees, and your advice indeed oyagaliza! Sijja kuswaaza.
Thank you for supporting and loving us the young generation. You’re a true legend, I’m proud of you Papa! May the lord keep blessing you.Grace Khan