Kenyan gospel singer Size 8 recently disclosed how she is facing a challenge of blood pressure as she draws closer to giving birth to her fourth child.

The “Mateke” singer opened up about her health challenges with pregnancy while having a conversation on her YouTube channel.

She narrated that most people were shocked when they learnt about her pregnancy following the challenges she faced while giving birth to her third child Junior.

She added that she was worried about her health and that of her unborn baby because they had not planned for it with her hubby DJ Mo.

Most people were shocked after we got pregnant, they were like, Size 8 after everything you have gone through with Junior, you and Muraya still went ahead and got another child? This fourth one, we did not plan. As much as it got Mo and I scared, we are just taking it one step at a time. Size 8

The gospel minister stated that this pregnancy was very smooth until last week, when her blood pressure increased.

For about seven days, it had been a challenge. I actually called Mo to come home early and stay with the kids because the househelp had to go. I was really down. But my husband kept on encouraging me. When I was going to bed, I told God, make sure my baby and I are safe, keep us alive till the next morning. Size 8

DJ Mo also explained that he was scared about the situation but could not show it because, as men, one ought to be strong for his partner.

Another blessing! God is faithful baby number three @size8reborn, thank you,” the disc jockey said. The couple would be parents to four kids now, but unfortunately, Size 8 lost her unborn child in 2018. Size 8

Fans of the showbiz power couple have congratulated them, wishing them a safe delivery.