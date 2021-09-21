Singer Lydia Nabawanuka Jazmine is not happy with the increasing trend in females bleaching their skins to alternate their skin complexion.

Lydia jazmine who has always stood up against bleaching is one of the Ugandan celebrities who are proud of their dark skin complexion.

She has often made it clear that she always makes sure she uses products which do not lighten her skin complexion because she loves her melanin.

Jazmine, who is a brand ambassador for a renown cosmetics company, is aware of how several young girls have been fooled into thinking that a lighter skin complexion is what they need.

She, however, disagrees with the talk that it is the celebrities that have caused this as she blames the children’s mothers who have also already partaken the skin bleaching trend.

She explains that the young girls are being influenced by the environment they are raised in, learning to use bleaching products from their own mothers.

Sometimes we blame these people, but the environment people grow up in matters. Most of these girls who bleach learn from their mothers. If I had been raised in such an environment, I would have changed my color years ago but I am proud of who I am. Lydia Jazmine

The LJ Music singer revealed this through an interview where she continued to urge young girls to love their natural skin complexion.