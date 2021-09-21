Dancehall singer Minayo returns to the active music space to reclaim her spot in the industry with a new song dubbed “Bamusakata”.

There is a crop of talented Ugandan dancehall artistes who vanished the music space years ago and one by one, they are returning seemingly in better shape and with better sound.

One of them is Minayo, real name Brenda Naluzige! If you have been around long enough, you must already enjoyed a song by Minayo, consciously or otherwise.

Her catalogue includes songs like Kateebe, Officially (ft. King Saha), 90 Degrees (ft. Fidempa), Kankwambale, Nsisitila, Tombala, Nyiga Nyiga, Nyinimu, Sitoma, Sesamu, among others.

Her last release was Sitoma over a year ago but she had been quite silent musically before that as she concentrated on nurturing her little family.

After such a while out, now signed to Fenda Republic, Minayo is back with a brand new song titled “Bamusakata” – one that will vibe easily with most local dancehall music lovers.

Bamusakata is a groovy song that will make you rise to your feet whenever it plays, even in such times when bars and concerts are still closed.

The audio was produced by the talented Ronie On Dis One and has that sweet melodious but danceable touch accompanying Minayo’s creative lyrics.

Listen to Bamusakata below and let us know what you think: