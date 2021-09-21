Tanzanian Wasafi Classic Baby singer Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa a.k.a Rayvanny is gearing up to unveil the first signee under his record label, Next Level Music.

The Next Level Music CEO announced the news through his Instagram account where he revealed the new artistes name, Mac Voice.

According to the WCB singer, MacVoice will be officially unveiled to the public on 24th September, 2021 with a new project.

Mungu alikupa kipaji ili kikusaidie Na kwenye Maisha ni muhimu kuzingatia mambo haya !!!

1.MUNGU

2.HESHIMA

3.BIDII

Utayaona mafanikio ukizingatia hayo zaidi Ni wadau Na wapenzi wamuziki ( mashabiki) kumsapoti kijana wenu ili kesho Na kesho kutwa nae awasaidie wengine!!!! GO GOOOO SON @macvoice_tz mjukuu wa @diamondplatnumz Rayvanny

Mac Voice is not a new artist in the Tanzanian music industry. He was previously being managed by legendary Chege Chigunda but they broke up under unclear circumstances.

While working with Chege, MacVoice managed to release songs like; Bamba, Te Amo, Damu ya Jana, Msokoto, Valentine, Mama, Utarudi among others.

It should be recalled that Rayvanny launched his own record label ‘Next Level Music’ (NLM) in early March 2021.

Vanny Boy boasts of one of the biggest and state-of-the-art recording studios in the whole of Tanzania.