With public gatherings, concerts, music shows, and night clubs still banned in Uganda, local artistes have opted for performances beyond the borders to earn a living.

In the past few months, the number of artistes leaving Uganda to perform beyond the borders has increased.

The likes of Spice Diana, Levixone, David Lutalo, Kabako, Mikie Wine, Lucky Jo, among others have already registered great turn ups at their concerts outside Uganda.

Other artistes including Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Vivian Tendo, among others have also already been booked to perform abroad in the UK, South Africa, Turkey, and elsewhere.

Levixone performed in Zambia recently and is now headed for Malawi

This has been identified as just one of the ways these artistes can continue to earn income from their craft with performances, something which is a golden opportunity with the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The Benefits

Without doubt, the exposure achieved each time you perform away from home can never be ignored. Many artistes will be exposed to maiden cultures which could influence their music taste or promo patterns.

Music is a universal language and these new opportunities facilitate ideas towards achieving more exposure for the local musicians. It is a good thing.

The artistes now have a chance to face the reality of how far their music can go in terms of influence and coverage. Maybe these lessons can later be used for proper planning later on.

The experience of being booked to perform in a country you have never visited lifts up your mood as an artiste.

It has also opened doors for many artistes, especially the younger generation, to revise their music strategies and include the diaspora in their plans while making music.

In the long run, we can get to see more of them fill up stadiums like our Nigerian comrades, something of importance to the local industry.

Regardless of the weaknesses and restrictions, it is good to see that our local artistes can come up with new tactics to trade their craft elsewhere.

The creativity has been embraced by the yearning market abroad and it should be exploited by those who can as we await the opening of the industry locally.

