Going forward, singer Wycliffe Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda’s children will bear the name “Benda”, coined from his stage name, to keep his legacy going on.

Name selection is usually an interesting moment in parenting and according to most traditional African norms, the child must bear his father’s name.

This is in order to keep the legacy of the father’s ancestral lineage going on through the family, from on generation to another.

Mpaka Records singer Ykee Benda seems ready to bend the tradition in his family a little as he plans to add the name ‘Benda’ to his forthcoming children.

The father of one made the interesting revelation through his Twitter account on Monday, attracting criticism from several of his followers.

The Banange singer is currently blessed with one son, Dante Quaine, with his ex-lover Julie Batenga and he maintains that Dante’s name will not be changed.

However, going forward, every child possessing a drop of his blood will have the name “Benda” as their surname.

ANNOUNCEMENT! Every child that will have a blood drop of mine going forward will take up the name BENDA as their surname. I have worked for it…Let the legacy continue. THANK YOU! Ykee Benda

What do you make of this revelation?