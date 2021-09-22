Through Audiomack, producers have a chance to win; money by creating good beats, a free Splice account, and so much more.

Audiomack, which recently boosted its presence in all 54 countries in Africa, is partnering with royalty-free sound library Splice for a new Plugged-In contest.

The contest is aimed at getting producers to create their best beats for a chance to win; money, a free Splice account, and marketing support from Audiomack.

Brian Chege, the newly appointed Operations manager for Africa at Audiomack, described it as a “one of a kind world wide opportunity” to collaborate with other rising producers.

This is a one of a kind world wide opportunity to shine and mix it up with other up and coming producer greats with a chance to win great prizes and get your sound discovered, so don’t hold back. Brian Chege

Brian Chege is a seasoned professional that has worked in the digital music service provider space with the likes of Mdundo, Boomplay (head of content acquisition, East Africa) and Songa by Safaricom bringing a wealth of experience to the US based music platform.

“Splice will be publishing a Plugged-In playlist with the finalists, and Audiomack encourages all artists included in the playlist to promote and get their fans engaging as the grand prize winner will be partly chosen based on fan engagement” Chege added.

To enter: CLICK HERE