Bantu Entertainment Dancehall singer Ayire Sadam, alias Vyper Ranking, is in celebratory moods following the successful completion of his studies from Kyambogo University.

Vyper Ranking graduated with a Bachaelors in Bussiness Administration, specialising in Marketing.

The “Go Down” singer joins Route Entertainment artist Vivian Tendo as renown musicians who graced the university’s 17th graduation ceremony.

He also joins the long list of the new breed in the entertainment industry who have capped their education with bachelors degrees.

Congratulations Vyper Ranking!