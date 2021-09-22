Local rapper Fik Fameica is the latest public figure to be involved in a leaked sextape scandal after John Blaq and Catherine Nagawa.

On Tuesday night, a Snapchat under the handle “Ghost” a.k.a Hyna256 leaked a photo on his handle of a man with great resemblance to Fik Fameica.

In the photo (a screenshot of a video) seen by MBU, the alleged figure is seen laying in bed with a yet to be identified lady who is covering her nude upper body with just her bare hands.

In the caption, Ghost revealed how it is indeed the ‘Lock’ singer in a video which he plans to release very soon.

Upon landing on the photo, netizens expressed their shock and started questioning to know whether it is indeed the renown rapper due to the huge resemblance.

It should be remembered that in the past few months, several renown figures have been involved in nude video scandals with the most recent being John Blaq and Catherine Nagawa.

Both have, however, denied being the people in the leaked videos and we await to see how this particular one pans out.