Legendary raggae singer Kabuye Sembogga says he is not in position to help singer and songwriter Jamie Culture financially after he was reported to have lost his sanity due to excessive consumption of toxic substances.

Mr. Kabuye Sembogga made his stand clear after denying being the father to Jamie Culture who is said to have ran mad.

Sembogga cleared the air saying Jamie Culture is not his biological son and that he has no money to check him into a rehabilitation facility.

The legendary singer said that he also facing his own challenges. He also bragged about how he does not give birth to children who end up in rehab centers.

Sembogga, however, said that he can only help Jamie Culture if he is looking for his relatives and parents who should bail him out of his situation.

I don’t give to children to be taken to rehab. All my children finished their studies and are doing decent jobs while others are overseas. I can help him in any other way but not financially. I can escort him and we look for his relatives because I don’t have that money to check him into a rehab facility or cash to clear his rent arrears. So, Mr. Kasujja alias Jamie Culture tell the nation where your parents and relatives are and stop calling me your dad because I also have my own challenges. I also pray for him to heal quickly. Kabuye Sembogga