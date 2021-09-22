It is over six years now since Juliana Kanyomozi’s son Keron Raphael Kabugo died and the singer narrates how much she misses him.

20th September, 2021 would have marked Keron Raphael Kabugo’s 18th birthday but he died of Asthma at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, on 20th July, 2014.

In a YouTube video posted on 20th September 20, 2021 (Keron’s birthday), Juliana Kanyomozi celebrated her deceased son’s life.

While reminiscing the memorable moments she had with her deceased son, Kanyomozi noted the 20th September and 20th July are the most difficult days for her every year as they mark Keron’s birthday and the day he left the world respectively.

Read Also: Juliana Kanyomozi promises new music and concert when she returns

The singer said that through the years without Keron, she has learnt how to be grateful for being his mother

I keep wondering what he would be like, what he would look like, how tall he would be like. In all of this, I think I have learnt to be thankful, to be more thankful more than anything else, to be more thankful for the gift of Keron, for the gift of just being a mother to him and what an amazing journey it was. Juliana Kanyomozi

She also said she always lights a candle for him and has been comforted by the Muslim faith narrative of how children who die are chosen among the people of Paradise.

Kanyomozi is now a mother of one after giving birth to her baby boy named Taj on 12th May, 2020.