Stand-up comedian Hassan Ssenyonjo, commonly known by stage name MC Bujingo Kaberenge, pleads with well-wishers to support him as he seeks more funds for treatment.

With tears rolling down his cheeks, Bujingo begged Mama Fiina, Gen. Salim Saleh, Prime Minister Hon. Robinah Nabanjja and all other well-wishers to help him with financial support for Kidney surgery.

He narrated that the funds will help him foot bills at Agakhan hospital in Nairobi since he has gone several months struggling with the illness.

He also thanked those who previously supported him to have a successful surgery that saw him return to normality whereby he even managed to bear a child with his wife.

Apparently, however, the illness bounced back. To make matters worse, even the small business he had set up collapsed.

Comedian Bujingo rose to fame for his skits while micmicing the renown Pastor Aloyious Bugingo of Canan Land Ministries.