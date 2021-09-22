Singer Jamie Culture, born Jamie Kasujja, has turned to popular local herbalist Sylvia Namutebi alias Mama Fiina requesting to be bailed out from the current troubles and challenges he is facing.

Jamie Culture is said to have ran mad due to excessive consumption of toxic substances that have caused him to act in an unusual way.

Speaking to Spark TV, Jamie Culture who made confusing and uncordinated stories pleaded with Mama Fiina to run to his rescue before the situation gets worse.

While speaking in an interview, Jamie Culture denied chocking on huge rent debts as he asserted that the home which his landlady wanted to throw him out of belongs to him.

He later on claimed that he has not yet bought the said plot of land but has hopes of buying it to skill young ladies with hand skills so that they can afford a living.

Jamie Culture pleaded to Mama Fiina for help after his supposed dad Kabuye Sembogga denied fathering him