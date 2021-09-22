In August, Van Data and Daddy Andre released the visuals of their collaboration titled ‘Personal Person’.

Prior to ‘Personal Person’, Isaiah Ainebyona a.k.a Van Data had not dropped a remarkable project for about three years.

He talks to MBU about how the collabo was made, the success achieved thus far, and Daddy Andre’s input in what is turning into a banger.

Read Also: Personal Person – Van Data, Daddy Andre ooze vibes and melody on new project | VIDEO

How Van Data and Daddy Andre connected for the collaboration

I’ve known Andre for a long time. Before anyone became who they are, we both used to stay in Nsambya but then took different paths of life.

So when we met again, it was more of a catching up which birthed a tune since we are both in the music world.

How Personal Person has performed thus far

The song is performing pretty good in my opinion. The audience reception is good with what I see and hear.

I am currently out of the country so I will know better when I get on the ground back in Uganda soon.

About Daddy Andre’s input and efforts to promote the project

Well, he is a legend and I admire his work as much as anyone else. I for sure appreciate the fact that he joined (me) on the tune and produced it.

That’s good support for my getting back to music after three years of a break. It’s really crucial for artists everywhere to support each other. That’s how the industry rises and it benefits everyone.