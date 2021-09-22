After years of hard work and patience, singer Vivian Tendo Ntubiro has finally graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in Arts degree majoring in Music and Literature at Kyambogo University.

Not many musicians from the past know the joy that comes with completing University education as most did not farther their studies after high school.

The new crop of artistes, however, has managed to push on and several have graduated in their respective classes.

Route Entertainment singer Vivian Tendo added her name to the ever-growing list of literate celebrities as she capped her education with a graduation ceremony on 22nd Sept, 2021.

With the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Vivian Tendo has had to wait for about two years to finally call it a day at Kyambogo University.

A few days ago, the 23-year-old musician’s graduation hang in balance as she was one of the finalists whose results mysteriously disappeared from the Kyambogo University portal.

Today however, through her social media, the Onyango singer revealed the good news of her graduation and noted how it is one of the happiest days of her life.

We congratulate her upon her achievement!