Uganda diva Spice Diana is over the moon after receiving a nomination in the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) is an annual awards event established by the International Committee AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union.

The AFRIMAs reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage.

Through her social media platforms, Spice Diana revealed the good news of her nomination to her fans on Thursday morning.

The Bajikona singer is nominated in the “Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa” for her song “Body” category alongside some of the top East African singers.

Afric, Rema Namakula are the other Ugandans in the same category set to tussle it out with the likes of Zuchu, Nandy, Rosa Ree, Xenia, Nikita Kering, among others.

Spice called upon her fans “The Spicegadgets” to get to work and vote for her in the respective category so as she can win the award.

OMG, waking up to some great news. Hey my country people, we are nominated in AFRIMA Best Female Artist East Africa. Thank you all for pushing me this far. The Spicegadgets let’s do this. Spice Diana

This is the Source Management singer’s first nomination in the AFRIMA awards and we hope she can bring the award home.

Eddy Kenzo and Cindy Sanyu have won at the AFRIMA awards in previous years and we cannot wait to see what is lined up for Spice Diana.

Congratulations to her!