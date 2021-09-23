Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone are closer than they’ve ever been, patting each other’s back as they express their mission to serve Uganda with utmost loyalty.

At the start of the week, Chameleone dominated headlines after kneeling to thank Mr. Toyota for gifting him a new Range Rover Autobiography.

His mode of showing gratitude seems to have irked several Ugandans who questioned how a music legend could bow down for such a “small” gesture.

The conversation has been going on and on, inviting several stakeholders in the entertainment industry with divergent opinions.

Chameleone finds no wrong in what he did and through his Twitter account, he maintained that it will not change his legendary status since it was cemented many years ago.

The Leone Island boss emphasised how he has made several sacrifices to achieve the “God Father of the Creative Industry” status, one that he shares with Bebe Cool.

He pledged to continue serving Uganda, together with Bebe Cool, with their utmost loyalty.

This wasn’t started today, Long time ago with so many sacrifices and built a remarkable milestone that has paved way for many talented youths beyond borders. We shall continue to serve with our outmost loyality 4 pic.twitter.com/0V7u3I4Zrz — JOSE CHAMELEONE (@JChameleone) September 22, 2021

Bebe Cool shortly after shared the same photo on his Instagram page and left the caption:

“We have a debt to Allah, one that we must pay. He gave us an opportunity to be who we are so that we can share the same opportunity with humanity.

“Am always proud and exceptionally happy when we meet and share memories that gave light to what most will enjoy. I will always respect you Gen Chameleone for you deserve the the respect.”

Both artistes headlined the Gulu retreat where Operation Wealth Creation took different musicians through lectures about the entertainment industry.