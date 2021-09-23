Bars and concerts remain banned as curfew times remain unchanged following President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s address on Covid-19 response on Wednesday.

During his address on Wednesday evening, President Museveni said that concerts, disco halls, performing artists and beaches tend to congregate large numbers and are difficult to control.

He therefore directed that they remain closed until at least the 4.8 million priority population is vaccinated.

H.E Y.K Museveni believes that the ongoing vaccination process should have covered atleast 4.8m of the priority population by December 2021.

Read Also: Ugandan artistes resort to performing abroad as local industry remains closed

“Bars are a high risk area where individuals have no sobriety to observe the SOPs. They will be considered for re-opening when the 4.8 million priority population is vaccinated,” H.E Museveni said.

Cinemas and Bibanda (Local Cinema Halls) also remain closed as because they are areas of immense crowding and mostly have poor ventilation.

Curfew also remains from 7:00pm to 5:30am and Boda bodas should stop movement at 6:00pm.

Schools are to also remain closed as teaching staff undergo vaccination until November and January which have been set for gradual reopening:

Post-Secondary institutions of learning to open on 1st November 2021 on condition that; all teachers and non-teaching staff are vaccinated.

The 330,000 students aged 18 years and above in post-secondary institutions should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The rest of the learning institutions will open in January 2022

Ugandan artistes have not been able to legally perform at concerts since March 2020 when the first Covid-19 lockdown was announced.