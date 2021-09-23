Tamale Mirundi Jr has disclosed that his ex-lover Nalongo Sheilah Don Zella wants to contest for a parliamentary seat in the 2026 general elections.

Tamale Mirundi opened up about Don Zella’s future plans while speaking in an interview on Urban TV when asked to give an update about the socialite.

When asked what he is waiting for to give birth to a child since he is aging, Mirundi Jr stated that Uganda does not seem safe for one to give birth and that the future is uncertain.

Don Zella, Tamale Mirundi Jnr

Mirundi Jr also said that if he wants to get a child, he can do so because it is not hard for him to take good care of a baby.

He further hinted on how he will be Don Zella’s Chief Strategist when she runs for an MP seat come 2026.