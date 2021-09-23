On Wednesday, Ugandan fashion model, socialite, branding coach and philanthropist Doreen Kabareebe hit one million followers on Instagram.

She is happy for becoming the first Ugandan model to achieve the feat and she shares a few tips on how she hit the milestone.

“It feels so good,” Kabareebe said while speaking to MBU about having one million followers on her Instagram page.

The renown model emphasised her love for the Instagram app and how she has collected knowledge from different personalities to build her own following.

Read Also: Ms World International: Doreen Kabareebe to wait longer after visa suspension

“I love Instagram and I concentrate a lot on it. I do meet lots of personalities when I travel and share knowledge with them. As a branding coach, I am learning how to grow pages and more things so I use myself as a specimen to test the skills acquired,” she added.

Kabareebe also shared tips on how she has been able to grow her page in such a short while using hashtags, engagement, and boosting.

I use hashtags, I make sure to engage (with followers) plus boosting posts to reach lots of people especially when I am advertising any of my businesses or when I am influencing. That way, the page grows easily. I also use hashtag expert. Doreen Kabareebe

The 30-year-old joins just a few Ugandan celebrities who have surpassed the 1 million Instagram followers mark.

The list includes the likes of Zari Hassan, Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah, Spice Diana, Masaka Kids Africana, among a few others.

Congratulations Doreen!