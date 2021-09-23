NBS TV news anchor Canary Mugume has reassured online in-laws that he is not a hit and run type of guy and only has pure intentions for his wife Fiona Naggirinya alias Sasha Ferguson.

Canary Mugume made the reassurance towards his wife through his Instagram account following different rumors that left doubts about their bond.

In a way to rubbish the rumors, Canary Mugume maintained that he is in the relationship for true love adding that Sasha Ferguson clearly understands it.

I’ve got only pure intentions for her & she knows. And I know that she knows that I know she knows. Canary Mugume

Canary Mugume was officially married to Sasha Ferguson at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s church Rubaga Cathederal Miracle Center last weekend.

The lovely couple treated their guests to a glamorous reception at Speke Resort Munyonyo.