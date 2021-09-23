Popular city model and socialite Nalongo Judith Heard revealed that she lost her Twitter account to a hacker.

The award winning city model and mother went ahead to disclose that having lost her account to the hacker, the hacker started posting photos exposing her nude body.

The mother of three apologized to the public for the unfortunate incident which is now happening for the second time.

Read Also: Judith Heard’s nudity scandal attracts international media

My Twitter account has been hacked and the hacker is posting my nudes I apologize for this I know this is the second time it’s happening but please understand me I need your support. Judith Heard

Fortunately, Judith was helped by experts who acted fast to have her account suspended before the nudes went viral.