Comedian and singer Sheik Manala has accused Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso of plagiarizing his “Mwana Munage” song to release “Kiliza”.

Sheik Manala raised the claim saying he released his track in 2015 but when he performed it at a certain function in Pallaso’s presence, he fell in love with the song and appluaded him for being talented.

However, after a few years down the road, Pallaso hit the recording booth and word-for-word plagiarized his song. While taking a clear listen to both songs, everything sounds similiar.

When Sheik Manala contacted Pallaso’s manager Karma Ivien about the plagiarization accusations, his claims were brushed off.

Having failed to agree on a common goal with Karma Ivien, Manala decided to contact Pallaso in person through his WhatsApps number but his texts were blue ticked.

Sheik Manala decried the Mayanja brothers over music theft and mistreatment of fellow artists in Ugandan.