The “Fik Fameica Challenge” involves a member of the opposite sex touching the other somewhat inappropriately, coined from the rapper’s leaked sextape.

A video showing a man with huge resemblance to Fik Fameica was shared on Snapchat by a user identified as “Ghost” a.k.a Hyna256.

In the video, the figure is seen laying in bed with a yet to be identified lady, supposedly a slay queen, who is covering her nude upper body with just her bare hands.

He touches her breast as they chat and laugh, looking straight in the camera. It is alleged that the said slay queen is the one who leaked the video.

Having landed on the video, different social media users started mocking the rapper, pointing out how he is shy even in bed.

Others have already started a TikTok challenge labelled the “Fik Fameica Challenge” in which a man touches a woman around the tummy and chest area as they both look straight in the camera.

NBS TV’s Zahara Totto and Zambali Mukasa were seen trying out the “Fik Fameica Challenge” in a photo shared on the Sanyuka TV Facebook page on Thursday evening.

Fik Fameica’s sextape comes on the head of other sextape leaks involving celebrities the most recent one being Judith Heard’s which was leaked by a hacker.