Blackman Entertainment boss Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady and his new girlfriend Hindu Kay have welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The elated “Owooma” singer spread the news of givng life to a newborn baby through his social media platforms where he shared photo while holding his baby’s finger.

He captioned the photo; “SON” revealing the baby’s gender and two heart emojis expressing his excitement.

The new bundle of joy is Geosteady’s third child after thr two children he has with ex-lover Prima Kardishi who is now in a relationship with Galaxy FM radio presenter Mr. Henrie.