New information reaching MBU reveals how Geosteady’s new girlfriend Hindu Kay is not the mother of his newborn son.

On Friday afternoon, news made rounds revealing how singer Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady had welcomed a newborn baby boy.

The Owooma singer revealed the good news through his social media accounts where he shared a photo of his newborn son’s hand holding his.

Immediately, information started spreading indicating that his new girlfriend Hindu Kay was the mother to the child.

That, however, seems not the case according to new information that we have gathered.

A source close to the singer, while speaking to MBU, revealed that the newborn baby belongs to another mother.

“The baby is not from this girl (Hindu Kay),” the source revealed during a chat with MBU. When asked who the mother is, the source preferred to keep her anonymous.

Geosteady left his baby mama Prima Kardashi in 2020 to settle with Hindu Kay. Not much is yet known about the new female in the mix.

Nonetheless, congratulations to them!