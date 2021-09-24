Has Irene Ntale finally found a lover, and who is the lucky man? The questioning begins after the songstress having let the cat out of the bag.

Irene Ntale has in the past been rumored to have dated a couple of men, most who are prominent businessmen within the entertainment industry.

The former Swangz Avenue songstress, however, never really settled in any of those relationships and has often expressed her dislike for Ugandan men’s vibing skills.

Her fans have always questioned when she will ever find that one man to settle for and have children with and it seems the time has come.

According to her recent tweet, the Universal Music Group singer reveals that, indeed, someone’s son has found her.

“Somebody’s son has found me,” Ntale tweeted on Wednesday, adding a red love/heart emoji to her viral tweet.

Somebody’s son has found me pic.twitter.com/wsH7ZK98rM — Miss Ntale (@Irenentale) September 22, 2021

Immediately, her followers started asking who the lucky man is and Ntale only promised to show them his beard.

I will show you his beard only — Miss Ntale (@Irenentale) September 22, 2021

Atleast she found a man.