On Thursday, a hacker who identified himself as “David” leaked Judith Heard’s nude images on social media and he vows to reveal more of the celebrated model’s intimate content.

Judith Heard made a public statement on Thursday through social media acknowledging the existence of her nude photos online.

She, however, noted that they had been leaked by a hacker who got hold of her Twitter account before her team reacted quickly and had it suspended.

“My Twitter account has been hacked and the hacker is posting my nudes. I apologize for this. I know this is the second time it’s happening but please understand me I need your support,” JH wrote on her Facebook page.

Through an Instagram page named “Kats Music UG”, the hacker who identified himself as David threatened to expose more of Judith Heard’s dirty linen.

The hacker claims that he has information; including photos, videos, and Snapchat chats, containing men Judith Heard has been romping with.

It should be remembered that a couple of months ago, MC Kats revealed how some of his social media accounts had been hacked and the said hacker is now on rampage.





While speaking to MBU, the shaken Judith Heard revealed that she is trying to compose herself amid all this confusion but she is still strong that no weapon formed against her shall prosper.