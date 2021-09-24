After weeks of waiting, Fastlane Music singer Nince Henry has finally released the visuals of his new song dubbed “Tobawako”.

‘Tobawako’ is a Zouk feel song; sang in Luganda, Swahili, and Kinyarwanda, that describes a partner who is highly territorial about his relationship.

The audio produced by Nessim Pan Production has bern receiving good airplay on different media stations since its release a few weeks ago.

Nince Henry’s fans were, however, not happy with the way he has been teasing them about the visuals of the song.

The video was finally published on his YouTube account earlier today, very much to the satisfaction of his fans.

The visuals shot by Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke are an eyeful and continue to show Nince Henry’s creativity and acting skills.

Take a gaze below: