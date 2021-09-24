Irene Ntale is confident that her nakedness will never be exposed through sextapes which have affected several local celebrities over the years.

Through social media; chats, photos, and videos showing celebrities in their intimate moments have been severally leaked over the years.

As of now, several renown celebrities are still nursing their egos after their sextapes being leaked in the public.

Judith Heard, Desire Luzinda, Emmanuel Lwasa, Zari Hassan, Fik Fameica, Jack Pemba, Don Zella, among several others have experienced the pain of having their nudity exposed.

Read Also: Judith Heard loses Twitter account to hacker who posted her nude photos

As critics have harshly blamed them for the forgettable exposure, it has taught a lesson to other public figures to be careful with their privacy.

Irene Ntale seems to have taken a few lessons from her fellow singers and vows that there will be no day when her sextape will be leaked to the public.

Through Twitter, while replying to a fan who asked when she will be making a sextape, Irene Ntale said, “That one you will never see.”

In October 2014, Ntale was implicated to have been the lady in a sextape which leaked but she rubbished the rumors claiming that the woman in the alleged sextape had a pierced nose.

“It wasn’t me in that sextape, period. I do not have a pierced nose. Do not confuse this face in the name of selling a false story,” an irate Ntale said in 2014.

Well, don’t hold your breath! It’s not coming.