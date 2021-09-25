Singer Cindy Sanyu is of the opinion that female artists who hide pregnancies are always not sure of their partners.

The “Boom Party” singer spoke out her mind as she was responding to questions about why she is not hiding her pregnancy as her fellow female celebrities do.

She responded by stating that some who hide their pregnancies sometimes have insecurity issues about their lovers and at times their intentions are not clear.

She added that her pregnancy is public because her lover is publicly known by everyone and she has nothing to hide because it is every woman’s joy to give birth to children.

Cindy Sanyu yet again declined to talk about her unborn baby’s gender maintaining that she wants her baby to be a surprise to everyone including herself.