Having spent close to two years with the music concerts suspended due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, artists have had to look for different ways to survive.

Several of them have ventured in different businesses like livestock farming. For example Diamond Oscar and Mun G rare rabbits and chicken respectively while Spice Diana deals in food businesses.

The freshest artist to venture into the business world is UMA President, Cindy Sanyu Muyonjo who combined efforts with her sister Kyaligonza of Kyaligonza fashions to invest in importing and designing bridal outfits.

Speaking in an interview, Cindy Sanyu disclosed that she was inspired to start a bridal line because of her upcoming wedding ceremony where she came across several good-looking gowns for brides.

She went ahead to explain that they do fitting of gowns and add African designs to the outfits.