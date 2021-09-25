Former Kampala Lord Mayoral aspirant, Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone, has revealed that he is still in deep thoughts and contemplating about quitting Bobi Wine-led National Unity Platform party (NUP).

The “Befula” singer explained his stand in politics while speaking in an interview on NBS TV, to clear the air about whether he belongs to NRM or NUP. This comes after he had denounced the latter political party.

I am still thinking about throwing in the towel as a NUP member. Jose Chameleone

Jose Chameleone went ahead to express his dismay about the way he was being treated during the election period as he stressed out that whenever he visited NUP offices, they were at times not allowed to access the Kamwokya premises.

He further hit at Bobi Wine saying that when he recently fell sick, he did not bother to pay him a visit in the hospital or send him a text message to show concern about his health as he had done when Bobi was bedridden.

Jose Chameleone applauded Bebe Cool for being a good friend saying that when it’s his birthday, the Gagamel Entertainment boss brings him cake and wishes him well.