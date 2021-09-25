Black Market Records’ Tony Mulungi Ocean has denied rumors that they are the reason why Jamie Culture is in the situation he is in at the moment.

Tony Mulungi distanced the Black Market Records label from the allegations after Bruno K claimed that they stole Jamie Culture’s royalties adding that it is the reason why he was sending them away when they had approached him for help.

In his defense, Tony Mulungi stated how they don’t need Jamie Culture’s artistic content reasoning that they don’t earn much from his music streamings.

He explained that they have artists who have over a billion views and streams whereby they don’t have Jamie Culture’s small totalities.

He went ahead to explain that he is the one who even brought the singer’s dad to the scene where Jamie Culture was chilling with his buddies.