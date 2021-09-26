At 17-years-old, Kawempe-raised singer Kapa Boy has released a brand new love songle dubbed “Talk To Me”.

Kapa Boy is a young Afro-beat and Dancehall singer, born and raised from Kawempe, with a dream of becoming a big star in future

“Talk To Me” is an Afro-beat/Dancehall love song on which Kapa Boy collaborates Nigerian singer Jelly Logo.

The song showcases his unique art but also leaves the promise that he has areas to work on and perfect especially his lyrical content and vocal delivery.

Nonetheless, the song is one you can enjoy if you are in love and the young singer revealed that the video will be released soon.

About Kapa Boy

The name Kapa Boy has caught several Ugandans by surprise as they often comment of how “weird and funny” his stage name sounds.

Most often note that he must have gotten the inspiration from renown female dancehall singer Kapa Cat but he reveals not.

Kapa Boy says that his name is coined from two different names. He also maintains that he is here to seriously pursue a music career.

His love for music started straight from school where he used to perform on school parties. Having joined the school choir, his passion for music continued to grow.

He decided to take it on as a career in 2019 but unfortunately, in 2020, his father who had backed up his decision passed away.

Despite it being such a low moment in his life, Kapa Boy reveals that his father’s demise only motivated him to work harder and keep the dream alive.

He teamed up with Nigeria’s Jerry Logo on this new song and he hopes it can be the start to greater things yet to come. Listen to “Talk To Me” below: