Rumors of another possible celebrity relationship have been sparked off by new photos of Ahmed Lubowa and Precious Remmie romantically hugging each other.

On Friday, Lubowa shared a photo of Precious Remmie and himself, with the former embracing him in a lovey-dovey manner.

Her face was not revealed but the netizens were steady enough to identify her dress code as she appeared in the same attire at a certain event.

To the photo, Lubowa added the caption, “There is nothing sweeter than loving and to be loved. Love wins,” plus a red love/heart emoji.

On Saturday, the Actor decided to let the cat out of the bag as he shared more romantic photos of themselves with another revealing caption;

Love is not something you go out and look for, love finds you, and when it does, ready or not, it’ll be the best thing to ever happen to you. Black queen. Ahmed Lubowa

The photos suggest quite much about their supposed relationship as they both seem so comfortable around each other.

This is not the first time the actor is hinting on a possible relationship with a TV personality after photos of Diana Nabatanzi and himself on a Kwanjula made rounds in June.

Take a look at the new photos with Precious Remmie below: