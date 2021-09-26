Upon hearing that Minaj had given birth to Geosteady’s son, Prima Kardashi wasn’t surprised. She claims he used to cheat on her with Minaj.

Geosteady and Prima Kardashi broke up in 2020 after several attempts to stick together despite the troubles their relationship was facing.

According to Geosteady, Prima was disrespectful and violent. On the other hand, Prima claims that the singer was a cheat, hence why they couldn’t stay together any longer.

A lot has happened since they broke up; with Geosteady moving on into another relationship with Hindu Kay, as Prima has also jumped into Mr. Henrie’s arms.

On Friday, Geosteady welcomed a bouncing baby boy and to most people’s shock, Hindu Kay is not the mother.

Prima Kardashi, while appearing on NBS TV, revealed that the newborn baby belongs to Geosteady’s other lover called Minaj.

The city beautician further revealed that even during her relationship with the singer, he used to cheat on her with Minaj and hence she was not shocked to learn that she is the mother of the baby.

Prima explained that Minaj is the reason why she dumped Geosteady.