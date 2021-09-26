Ugandan veteran dancehall singer Vampino, real name Elvis Kirya, survived spending days in prison in Jamaica and he had Bobi Wine to thank upon being freed.

According to Vampino, he was thrown into a jail cell in Montego Bay after failure to find a direct flight to Africa.

The reason I was put there is because they had no flight direct to Africa so they threw me in jail instead of a hotel. Vampino

The news of Vampino being thrown in jail was broken by the singer himself through his personal Facebook account on Saturday evening.

“Uganda my peeps help me and contact the embassy am locked in a Jamaican cell in Montego bay. Munyambe. (I) have no help here,” reads the cry for help on his Facebook account.

Read Also: All I want is a pay cheque to campaign for any politician – Vampino

The Smart Wire singer says that he reached out for help after spending hours in the cell with other seven thugs, some on murder, rape, and gun possession charges.

Vampino narrates, “I reached at a point I lost hope in a room of seven guys with piss and sh*t next to where I put my head. Nobody knew then what’s happening and they took all my belongings.

“The message I sent a guard was convinced by the jailed thugs some on murder charges, rape, gun cases, theft. They told him “help di African he is innocent”, that’s when I called you all out nga mpulila am at a dead end.”

Bobi Wine

In a post he shared upon being released, Vampino thanked his wife, manager, and Bobi Wine for being patriotic and concerned about his situation.

I write this with tears of joy coming from my eyes. My Ug people I can’t thank you enough for being so patriotic and concerned of what’s been happening. H.E Bobi Wine thanks a lot brother. You’re indeed a people’s person. You took time to find out where I am. Guys I reached at a point I lost hope in a room of seven guys with piss and sh*t next to where I put my head. Nobody knew then what’s happening and they took all my belongings. The message I sent a guard was convinced by the jailed thugs some on murder charges, rape, gun cases, theft. They told him” help di African he is innocent,” that’s when I called you all out nga mpulila am at a dead end. My wife Lydia Namakula Swe and manager Kojja LuCha and Pejay Boaz thanks alot guys. Am now being escorted on a flight out of Jamaica Montego bay. The reason I was put there is because they had no flight direct to Africa so they threw me in jail instead of a hotel. God…I love you all am safe. Good I had finished what took me out there. Vampino

Good to know he is out of danger and safe!